The global nephrostomy devices market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market is the growing popularity of percutaneous nephrostomy (PCN) procedures. Traditional open surgeries involve a number of complications, which has resulted in the increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as PCN. PCN is the most common minimally invasive surgical procedure for treating upper urinary tract obstruction. This procedure is used as first-line treatment care for patients with kidney stones of more than 2 cm size. It involves smaller incisions of about 1 cm resulting in faster recovery and shorter hospital stay benefits. Moreover, the procedure has become even more advanced with the development of tubeless PCN procedure, which results in added benefits such as reduced use of analgesics, minimal blood loss, and no urine leakage.

As per Technavio, the growing awareness about nephrostomy devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global nephrostomy devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global nephrostomy devices market: Growing awareness about nephrostomy devices

The incidence of ovarian cancer, kidney stone diseases, bladder cancer, and prostate cancer has increased significantly over the years. As a result, governments and private organizations in several countries are introducing initiatives that emphasize the advantages of nephrostomy devices and minimize the treatment cost structure. Similarly, various vendors are focusing on initiatives, which will result in increased awareness of nephrostomy devices. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the nephrostomy devices market during the forecast period.

"Increasing penetration and usage of the Internet has led to an increase in online product purchases. The sale of nephrostomy devices through online channels is increasing at a significant rate, owing to the ease in the purchase of products online. As a result, vendors are offering various types of nephrostomy devices through e-commerce sites, such as IndiaMart, Alibaba, and e-bay, to meet the growing demand from ASCs, hospitals, and other end-users. The growing significance of product promotions through e-commerce sites will further drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global nephrostomy devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nephrostomy devices market by product (guidewires, drainage bags, nephrostomy catheters, balloon dilators, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, ROW, and Asia).

The North America region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of well-equipped healthcare infrastructure, availability of high skilled professionals, and the presence of strong players in the region.

