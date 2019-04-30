Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites Asa: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2019 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its first quarter 2019 results on 8 May in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:

Time: Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 07:00 CEST

Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagongroup.com and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:

Time: Wednesday 8 May 2019 at 08:30 CEST

Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo

Language: English

The company will be represented by:

Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset

CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagongroup.com at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.



For more information:

Hiva Ghiri, Vice President Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.