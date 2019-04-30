Bombardier Inc.: REMINDER/Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and to Hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 2

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 and hold its annual meeting of shareholders at the Grand Quay (former Alexandra Pier) located in Montréal's Old Port on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Quarterly conference call

On May 2 at 8:00 a.m., EDT, Bombardier's management will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Please find below the dial-in information for the call:

In English: 514 394 9320 or 1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: 514 394 9316 or (with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

Annual meeting of shareholders

WHERE: Grand Quay, 200 de la Commune Street West, Montréal, Québec, H2Y 4B2 WHEN: Thursday, May 2, 2019 Media registration: 9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Opening of the meeting: 10:30 a.m. EDT WHO: Bombardier shareholders or their duly identified proxyholders

Satellite trucks must find parking on de la Commune Street.

At the very beginning of the meeting, there will be a brief photo opportunity. Photographers and cameramen will then be invited to leave the room.



Approximately 30-45 minutes after the meeting, Alain Bellemare, Bombardier's President and Chief Executive Officer, will meet media representatives in the room where the meeting will take place.

In order to accelerate the registration process, all media representatives are asked to confirm their intention to attend the meeting by sending their full name and email address as well as those of their crew members to jessica.mcdonald@bombardier.com by 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1st.

The live webcast and relevant charts for both the annual meeting of shareholders and the conference call will be available at www.bombardier.com . The replay of the meeting and the call will be posted on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

