The "Eubiotics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Eubiotics market accounted for $4.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Some of the key factors such as growing meat production/consumption, increasing disposable income and rising awareness about meat quality are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in investments and opportunities in animal nutrition will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, trade complexities due to regulatory structure are restraining the market growth.

Based on the Form, dry segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to its long shelf-life. Dry products help in enhancing shelf life of feed items thereby minimizing storage costs for feed manufacturers.

By Geography, Europe dominated the largest market share due to growing awareness among the cultivators, increasing population and presence of major industry participants are the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Eubiotics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Probiotics

5.2.1 Lactobacilli

5.2.2 Bifidobacteria

5.2.3 Streptococcus Thermophilus

5.2.4 Other Bacteria

5.3 Organic Acids

5.3.1 Lactic Acid

5.3.2 Formic Acid

5.3.4 Propionic Acid

5.3.5 Acetic Acid

5.3.6 Fumaric Acid

5.3.7 Other Organic Acids

5.4 Prebiotics

5.4.1 Inulin

5.4.2 Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)

5.4.3 Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS)

5.4.4 Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

5.5 Essential Oils

6 Global Eubiotics Market, By Livestock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Swine

6.2.1 Protection Against Infection

6.2.2 Stimulate and Neutralize

6.3 Poultry

6.4 Aquatic Animals

6.5 Ruminants

6.6 Horses

6.7 Pet Food

6.8 Other Livestock

7 Global Eubiotics Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Yield

7.3 Nutrition Gut Health

7.4 Productivity

7.5 Immunity

8 Global Eubiotics Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry Form

8.3 Liquid Form

9 Global Eubiotics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cattle Feed

9.2.1 Dairy

9.2.2 Meat

9.3 Other End Users

8 Global Eubiotics Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.3 Cargill

10.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

10.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

10.6 Calpis Co. Ltd.

10.7 Lallemand Inc.

10.8 Novozymes

10.9 Novus International Inc.

10.10 Lesaffre Group

10.11 Advanced Bio Nutrition Corp.

10.12 Addcon

10.13 Kemin Industries Inc.

10.14 Behn Meyer Group

10.15 Beneo Group

