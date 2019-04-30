sprite-preloader
Bradesco - Filing of 2018 Form 20-F

SAO PAULO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Bradesco S.A. (B3: BBDC3, BBDC4; NYSE: BBD, BBDO and Latibex: XBBDC) informs that its Form 20-F for 2018 was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on this date.

Shareholders and the holders of American Depositary Receipts - ADRs can request copies of the 2018 Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Market Relations Department.

The 2018 Form 20-F can be accessed at our website (banco.bradesco/ir-en), the SEC website (sec.gov) or at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (cvm.gov.br).

Leandro de Miranda Araujo
Executive Director and
Investor Relations Officer

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Investor Relations Area
Tel.: (55 11) 2194-0922
E-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br


© 2019 PR Newswire