The global well abandonment services market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global well abandonment services market is the maturing oil and gas fields. The production of crude oil or natural gas from several producing wells is declining considerably as the wells reach the end of their economic life. This is resulting in abandonment of oil and gas fields as the decline in oil or gas production and low revenue generation has made the oil or gas well a liability for the companies. The number of maturing oil and gas facilities, including platforms, subsea wells, and other related assets, is increasing at a steady rate. Hence, the increase in the number of aging oilfields is likely to increase well-decommissioning activities, which will drive the growth of the global well abandonment services market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of rigless will abandonment techniques will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global well abandonment services market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global well abandonment services market: The emergence of rigless well abandonment techniques

With the increase in restrictive regulations and the rising associated cost of operating aging platforms, the focus of operators on offshore decommissioning is increasing at a significant rate. Although there are three different ways to implement well abandonment, offshore oil and gas wells are mostly abandoned using a rig to pull the tubing and remove the casing. The rig can be used to cut and pull casing, set retainers or packers, and drill out retainers. However, the cost of rig-based abandonment operations is high owing to the high day rates of equipment. As a result, contractors have introduced the rigless approach for well abandonment to reduce operational costs and increase operational efficiency. The method complies with most well abandonment requirements with minimum footprint and quick project delivery. Thus, the demand for rigless well abandonment techniques will be high during the forecast period.

"The rising implementation of stringent emission norms by several countries across the globe is fueling global investments in renewable energy. The shift in focus on renewable sources of energy will reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. This will result in the decline in the number of new oil and gas drilling projects and reduce the adoption of EOR methods in oil and gas wells that are out of their economic lives. This will foster decommissioning activities of oil and gas wells, which will fuel the demand for well abandonment services during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global well abandonment services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global well abandonment services market by application (offshore and onshore) and geographic regions (Europe, the Americas, MEA, and APAC).

The offshore segment held the largest well abandonment services market share in 2018. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the high costs associated with offshore operations owing to high complexities and harsh environments and the requirement of more equipment.

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, MEA, and APAC respectively. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the increasing amount of mature offshore infrastructure in the basins of the North Sea and stringent regulatory environment in major oil and gas-producing countries of the region.

