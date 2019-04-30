The global wood fuels market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005631/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wood fuels market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of biomass fuels. Government bodies worldwide are focusing on the reduction of GHG emissions and several regulations are adding impetus to the use of alternatives such as bioenergy. Thus, biomass energy production is being encouraged across the globe by implementing favorable policies and giving different subsidies and tax incentives for the development of biomass as a fuel. Since fossil fuels are depleting gradually, the growing need for renewable energy sources has driven governments to encourage biogas production. Also, there is an increase in the adoption of wood-based biomass energy as it is a renewable and sustainable energy source and helps reduce the carbon emission. Thus, the increasing adoption of biomass fuel across the globe for power generation will support the growth of the global wood fuels market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rising popularity of distributed energy generation will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global wood fuels marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global wood fuels market: Rising popularity of distributed energy generation

Distributed generation refers to a range of technologies such as solar panels and CHP, which generate electricity at or near the point of consumption. Distributed generation systems function on a wide range of energy sources and technologies such as wind turbines, natural gas-fired fuel cells, solar PV panels, and diesel- and gasoline-powered backup generators. They can serve a single structure, such as a home or business, or can be integrated as a part of a microgrid (in a major industrial facility, a large college campus, or a military base). The distributed generation systems are also being largely used in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors lately. Moreover, the use of wood biomass as a fuel has emerged as a new trend in the distributed energy generation sector. Hence, distributed energy generation is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising popularity of distributed energy generation, the declining investment in coal industry, the increasing use of biomass district heating, the regulations for GHG emissions and the use of bioenergy in heating systems are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the overall global wood fuels market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global wood fuels market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global wood fuels market by product (wood pellets and wood chips) and geographical regions (Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing adoption of biomass fuels and the replacement of old conventional boilers with clean fuels such as wood pellets and wood chips.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430005631/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com