Tricentis Launches, Expands Second Annual Testing Heroes Awards

Two new team-award categories to recognize collaboration and agile testing excellence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2019awards program. In its inaugural year, Testing Heroes saw more than 52,000 votes come in from the supporters of 65 software testers across a number of categories. To recognize the outstanding contributions of even more testers, and QA professionals, Tricentis has added two additional categories that will honor team efforts.



Testing Heroes 2019 will award the winners of the following categories:

Tester of the Year

Test Manager of the Year

Test Team of the Year

Agile Testing Team of the Year

Exploratory Tester of the Year

Test Automation Expert of the Year

Performance Tester of the Year

"Testing Heroes was such a tremendous success last year because of the awareness that was raised of the invaluable work that software testers perform each and every day," says Tricentis CMO, Wayne Ariola. "It was amazing to see entire organizations around the globe rally behind one their fellow employees in last year's competition. There were some truly innovative ways these organizations got out the vote to help their candidate win. We can't wait to see what people come up with this year, and to celebrate with the winners at Accelerate Vienna."

Along with receiving a physical award, the Tester of the Year, Test Manager of the Year, and a representative from both the Test Team of the Year and Agile Testing Team of the year will each be awarded complimentary airfare, hotel stay, and conference pass to Accelerate 2019 , Tricentis' annual user conference being held November 13-14 in Vienna, Austria.

About Tricentis

With the industry's #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases-transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.

Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve "leader" status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the "Triple Crown.") This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent-increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.?

Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Wayne Ariola

Tricentis

w.ariola@tricentis.com