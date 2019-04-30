Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Online Marketing to Pool Builders to Get More Leads

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform that empowers members to get more out of their current social networking accounts announces online marketing services to Pool Builders throughout the United States and abroad to get more leads.

Findit creates online marketing campaigns that are catered to a pool builders geographical targeted market along with the types of pools the builder provides and any additional services they offer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMRLxuUg8ns

Findit online marketing campaigns include a variety of paid for services on Findit, but are customized to fit a specific pool builders needs. We offer Findit Vanity URL's, which are an extension of Findit.com. One pool builder located in Denver, North Carolina who has been utilizing Findit services for several years has multiple Findit Domain extension URLs. They include the names of the towns and types of pools they build and where.

Here are a few. Please read them and you will see the name of the town and type of pools they build. By doing a search in Google for inground concrete pool builder and the name of the town, it is highly likely you will see search results for Carolina Pool Consultants on the first page.

https://www.findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-denver-nc

https://www.findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-charlotte-nc

https://www.findit.com/inground-concrete-pools-installed-in-lake-norman/RightNow

By including these two phrases in the URL it can provide better overall indexing in search engines. Findit search gives any Findit URL priority indexing in Findit search.

Findit Vanity URLs that are specific to the services a pool builder offers and the specific locations they build offers outside search engines the content they require to provide relevant search results. These search engines include Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT). Findit URLs can be anything you choose, such as your name, the name of your business, a product or service, or a phrase that describes what you want others to find you under. By having several Findit URLs you are providing search results within Findit that can match up to specific pool building services.

Findit online marketing campaigns include content creation, where our team of dedicated writers create customized content on your behalf that is geared toward what people will search for when looking for a pool builder. This content is created on Findit and syndicated to other social sites that include Google My Business (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and bookmarking sites, so that your brand name and the specific names of services can be seen by people scrolling their social feeds and seeing your name.

Findit offers video production, like the one featured in this release. Videos and pictures are typically what are shared most throughout social media. Your marketing campaign can include videos that we produce for you, which are white labeled, and can highlight yourself, business, products, or services, or whatever else you wish to inform people about through the video.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, 'What so many Pool Builders want are more leads in the areas they service that are looking for the types of pools they build. With the proper campaign these types of leads can be generated throughout the year."

Findit has been providing online marketing services for Carolina Pool Consultants for the past several years. Our campaign strategy has been to increase CPC Pools reach in the areas they want to target to increase the number of pools they build each year and the types of pools they like to build the most.

To set up your own customized marketing campaign with Findit today call us at 404-443-3224. We can help to get you started on your online marketing campaign.

Join today at https://www.findit.com. Follow us on Findit at https://www.findit.com/findit/rightnow.

