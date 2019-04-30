In FY18 Consus completed its transformation into the largest listed pure-play residential real estate developer in the top nine cities in Germany and will now focus on optimising its operations. With a relatively young portfolio representing €9.6bn of gross development value (GDV), Consus expects a significant increase in earnings as key projects progress beyond the planning stage. The strong forecast consensus earnings growth in 2019-2021 should be further assisted by improving rental income multiples at which projects are sold and ongoing digitalisation. This is illustrated both in the management guidance and current market consensus.

