Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal diseases, today announces the publication of its 2018 annual financial report, which includes the Directors and corporate governance reports.

This report, as well as its IFRS 2018 individual financial statements (in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU), are available in electronic version on the Company's website (www.advicenne.com) under the section 'Investors.'

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) specializes in pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The French pharmaceutical company's lead product, ADV7103, has achieved positive results in Europe in a pivotal Phase III study of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) in children and adults, leading to its recent submission for European marketing authorization. The commercial launch of ADV7103 in Europe is anticipated for late-2020.

In North America, ADV7103 has received clearance from the US FDA and Health Canada for a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United States is anticipated for 2021.

In addition to dRTA, ADV7103 is currently in Phase III clinical studies for a second indication, cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy.

Advicenne is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). Established in 2007, the company is headquartered in Nîmes, France.

For more information please visit: http://advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Advicenne

Luc-André Granier, Paul Michalet, Julie Rachline

E-mail: investors@advicenne.com

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Financial Communications

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Alexia Faure

E-mail: advicenne@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Tatiana Vieira

E-mail: advicenne@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 66

US Investor Relations

Rx Communications Group, LLC

Paula Schwartz

Email: pschwartz@rxir.com

+001 917-322-2216