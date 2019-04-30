Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Publishes 2018 Integrated Report 30-Apr-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 30 April 2019 PhosAgro Publishes 2018 Integrated Report Moscow - PhosAgro (MOEX/LSE ticker: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has today published its Integrated Report for 2018 (based on integrated reporting principles). The PhosAgro Board of Directors gave preliminary approval to the 2018 Integrated Report on 19 March 2019, and it is now subject to approval by the Annual General Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on 24 May 2019. The 2018 Integrated Report is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the PhosAgro website at www.phosagro.com [1] and a copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, which will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. Notes to Editors PhosAgro is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru. ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: ACS TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 8461 EQS News ID: 805807 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f5b4bfefe8d147461e27463b8e4e900&application_id=805807&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=805807&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

