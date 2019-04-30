A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on Canadian retail forecast 2019: Key opportunities and challenges. The supplement provides key insights into the current retail scenario in Canada. In the article, our industry experts also highlight some of the key challenges facing retailers in the country.

The Canadian retail industry is highly lucrative for investors. Last year, several top international brands entered the retail market in Canada by opening their first stores in the country. However, this does not mean that the industry is free from roadblocks and challenges. Several factors including market uncertainties, international trade disagreements, geopolitical tensions, technological challenges, and increased labor shortages are contributing to the economic slowdown in Canada.

Key trends and challenges in the Canadian retail market

Store closures

This year commenced with a rocky start for retailers in Canada. Several major chains in the country filed for bankruptcy and some announced the shutdown of their stores. However, this does not mean complete bad news for retailers in the Canadian market. Some retail chains in the country continue to see strong sales and growth.

Canada continues to attract international retailers

Canada continues to be a lucrative market for international retailers. According to several industry experts, the country remains an attractive growth market for companies testing the waters before expanding globally. Furthermore, plenty of Asian retailers are also opening stores in Canada, while others are expanding their already established businesses here. Furthermore, Canada has also seen an influx of luxury brands over the past several years.

Transformation of shopping centers in Canada

The Productivity in terms of sales per square foot in Canadian shopping centers has been observed to be on the rise throughout 2018 in comparison to that of 2017. This trend is expected to continue this year as well. Furthermore, the addition of large-format food halls and food markets is one of the latest trends in Canada's shopping centers. With an increased focus being given to providing better shopping experiences, some shopping centers are even adding non-retail attractions to draw in visitors.

