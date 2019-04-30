Atos International: Atos recognized as part of DELL EMC President's Circle in recognition for outstanding performance

Paris, Las Vegas, April 30, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been recognized as part of Dell EMC's exclusive President's Circle with an award for Global Alliances EMEA Systems Integrator and Strategic Outsourcer Partner of the Year. This year's awards were presented at Dell Technologies World 2019, during Dell EMC's Global Partner Summit, which took place in Las Vegas on April 29. During the event, Atos also received an award for Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year in recognition of an exceptional year-on-year revenue growth.

Dell EMC President's Circle recognizes the top partners globally for their incredible performance and rewards those that have delivered outstanding value to Dell EMC and its customers. Working with Dell EMC, Atos delivers best-in-class technologies and digital solutions for Hybrid Cloud, Digital Workplace and IoT - and a deep knowledge set to guide, optimize and fuel its customer's business.

Commenting on the award, Eric Grall, Senior Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Atos said: "Being recognized by Dell EMC as its Systems integrator & strategic outsourcer partner of the year for EMEA and Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year is an exciting recognition of our strong partnership with Dell EMC. We are delighted with this award, and we are continuously working on our joint solution and service portfolio to better answer our customers' needs powered by Dell EMC's technology".

"We are honored to recognize Atos - one of our strategic partners - as our Systems integrator & strategic outsourcer partner of the year for EMEA and Global Alliances Growth Partner of the Year and would like to congratulate them on receiving this Award" said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, Industries and Service Providers at Dell EMC. "Atos has proven to be a valuable partner over the years thanks to their increasing performance and innovative approach to resolve issues in this constantly changing world".

The Alliance agreement between Dell and Atos has become one of the largest partnership relationships Dell EMC has anywhere in the world. This enhanced Alliance includes joint investments and dedicated resources to develop an extensive portfolio of IT solutions and services, and a governance at top Executive level.

Meet Atos experts at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas from April 29th until May 2nd and join our breakout session on how to innovate in regulated industries or extreme conditions thanks to a unique, managed on-premise IoT solution from Atos, Dell and Microsoft, powered by Siemens MindSphere.

