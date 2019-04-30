

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed and little changed on Tuesday as weak Chinese data rekindled growth concerns.



China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from 50.5 in March, while the Caixin-Markit China PMI slipped to 50.2 against the 50.8 reading in the previous month. Growth in China's services sector also slowed in the month, an official survey showed.



Closer home, Germany's unemployment continued to decline in April and the jobless figure dropped more than double the pace expected, while the forward-looking GfK consumer sentiment held steady, supported by robust improvement in income expectations and the propensity to buy.



Eurozone GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the three months to March 2019, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent growth. On an annualized basis, the bloc's economic growth rose from 1.1 percent to 1.2 percent. The region's jobless rate dropped to 7.7 percent in March versus 7.8 percent expected.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.01 percent at 391.35 after closing up 0.08 percent on Monday.



Germany's DAX added 16.06 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 12,344.08, while London's FTSE fell 22.44 points or 0.30 percent to 7,418.22 and the CAC 40 in France gained 5.44 points or 0.10 percent to 5,586.41.



German airline Lufthansa tumbled 3.11 percent after its first-quarter net loss widened, while Beiersdorf surged 3.57 percent, Continental sank 1.19 percent, Siemens gained 0.83 percent, Deutsche Bank fell 0.35 percent, Daimler AG added 0.34 percent, Thyssenkrupp slid 0.28 percent and Heidelberg Cement was up 0.25 percent.



In London, NMC Health tumbled 2.79 percent, while Direct Line Insurance skidded 1.47 percent, Rightmove sank 1.44 percent, Scottish Mortgage shed 1.22 percent, Vodafone dropped 0.95 percent, Rolls Royce slid 0.89 percent, Royal Dutch Shell added 0.82 percent and Tesco rose 0.60 percent.



In France, Orange plunged 2.92 percent, while Valeo dropped 2.23 percent, Total jumped 1.95 percent, Credit Agricole sank 1.29 percent, Societe Generale fell 0.74 percent, BNP Paribas dipped 0.45 percent and Legrand gained 0.31 percent.



