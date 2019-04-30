Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Easton Announces That it Is Moving its Corporate Office After the Purchase of its Food Processing Company Specializing in Baked Goods and the Launch of its New Website

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH) executive management is pleased to announce the move of its corporate head office from Elm Street, Toronto, Ontario to Brockhouse Road, Toronto, Ontario.

Easton confirms that with the acquisition of Supreme Sweets Inc. the management will be joining the Easton team at the Brockhouse Road facility and adding the extensive product line up to its growing product group within the Company's Food and Beverage operation. This move will allow Easton to oversee their Food & Beverage, Real Estate and Gaming all within the same physical premises. Easton's CEO Evan Karras sees the move as financially responsible and cost effective.

More information will be announced in the upcoming days, while Easton plans the re-launch of its websites.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified company and as part of its strategic growth plan, the Company has entered new lucrative market segments globally, including Food & Beverage, Real Estate Development and Gaming. Easton has been a specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries and previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton, together with BMV Medica S.A. own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for two patented women's diagnostic products and a novel natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis, which they have sub-licensed to Bayer and Gedeon Richter. In addition, a generic cancer drugs line is being developed for sale in Mexico. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs.

For More Information on Easton and Affiliated and Partner Company's Visit:

http://www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

http://finance.yahoo.com/q's=eaph

https://twitter.com/eastonpharma

Safe Harbor

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The 'Act'). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope," "positive," "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: +1 (647) 362-5700

Email: eastonpharma@protonmail.com

www.eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com

SOURCE: Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543576/Easton-Announces-That-it-Is-Moving-its-Corporate-Office-After-the-Purchase-of-its-Food-Processing-Company-Specializing-in-Baked-Goods-and-the-Launch-of-its-New-Website