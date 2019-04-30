Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) -ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce that the private placement financing (the "Financing"), initially announced on March 18, 2019, has closed. The fully subscribed Financing comprised 10,000,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.5 million. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the Financing. ATEX insiders subscribed for 32% of the Financing.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for continued project evaluations, project acquisition and for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of ATEX and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to acquire one additional common share of ATEX at a price of $0.20 per share within the 5-year period following the closing of the Financing.

All of the securities issued by ATEX pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period equal to four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a minerals exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas.

On behalf of ATEX Resources Inc.

Thomas Pladsen, CEO

For more information, email info@atexresources.com or call 604 684 7160.

