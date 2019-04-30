

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.99 billion, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $2.31 billion, or $3.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.23 billion or $3.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $5.56 billion from $5.55 billion last year.



Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.23 Bln. vs. $2.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.56 vs. $3.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.48 -Revenue (Q1): $5.56 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.25 - $14.30 Full year revenue guidance: $22.0 - $22.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX