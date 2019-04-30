

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $107.13 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $53.71 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $180.92 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $706.51 million from $668.72 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $180.92 Mln. vs. $135.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q1): $706.51 Mln vs. $668.72 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX