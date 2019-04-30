GUION PARTNERS, INC.: GUION PARTNERS Release a Brand New Business and Legal Affairs Website

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Lindsay Guion a respected and professional, CEO and Global Chairman of GUION PARTNERS INC - and GUION PARTNERS, LLP is proud to announce the release of his new business and legal affairs website designed specifically for potential client convenience and use. April 2019, The United States of America - The newly updated website will launch on May 1, 2019 with the intent to streamline processes for both clients and GUION PARTNERS. The user-friendly website has several new functions which are designed for client ease and efficiency. The features added are as follows: - Schedule now: this feature allows clients to schedule an introductory phone call, book a time for an in-office appointment, or set a time for a follow-up conversation.

Contact us: this feature is an integrated messaging platform that clients are able to fill out and inquire about services offered by GUION PARTNERS.

Make a payment: the make a payment tab is designed to process payments immediately, with the convenience of a client as a top priority.

Send us a file: clients who wish to contact GUION PARTNERS for potential representation can easily and securely share documentation to highlight their resume or portfolio.

About Lindsay Guion:

Lindsay Guion is the founder, CEO, and Global Chairman of GUION PARTNERS, INC. Lindsay Guion has an impressive 20-year tenure in the entertainment industry and manages several high-profile clients of the entertainment and professional athletic community. Lindsay Guion takes pride in ethically and purposefully managing his client's goals and ensuring they reach the stardom they are destined for. On top of being an entrepreneur and business owner, Lindsay Guion is also a member of Ivy.com as well as The Recording Academy, and Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association.

About GUION PARTNERS:

GUION PARTNERS LLP is a newly formed District of Columbia-based firm that represents government, technology/media, entertainment professionals and athletes of various sports.

GUION PARTNERS INC work alongside their clients to develop their career and achieve their full potential. For further information and questions please visit: https://guionpartners.com/

