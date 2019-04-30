

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $130.61 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $193.63 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.71 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $542.38 million from $648.60 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $143.71 Mln. vs. $209.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $542.38 Mln vs. $648.60 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $540 - $580 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX