

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $337.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $266.0 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $337.2 Mln. vs. $266.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX