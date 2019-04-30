WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $337.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $266.0 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $337.2 Mln. vs. $266.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.81 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73
