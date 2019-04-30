

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $280.9 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $273.5 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $280.3 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.99 billion from $2.90 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $280.3 Mln. vs. $275.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX