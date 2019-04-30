

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $40.9 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $42.4 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.09 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $40.9 Mln. vs. $42.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.21 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX