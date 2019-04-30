

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $161.79 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $142.30 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.75 billion from $3.93 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $161.79 Mln. vs. $142.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX