Forterra, Inc.: Forterra Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, April 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. ("Forterra") (NASDAQ: FRTA), plans to release first quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 6, 2019. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Jeff Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information

Event: Q1 2019 Forterra Inc. Earnings Call

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Information

U.S.: 1-574-990-1396

Toll-Free: 1-844-498-0572

Participant Passcode: 7375814

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the "Events & Presentations" page under the investor section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com

About Forterra

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and scale help enable it to provide critical infrastructure components for a broad spectrum of construction projects. The quality of our products and the expertise of our people are the backbone of our success. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com .

