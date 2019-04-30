

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) released earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $225 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Fiserv Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $337 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.50 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $337 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.84 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $1.50 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.39 - $3.52



