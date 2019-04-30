

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $278 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $206 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $2.82 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $206 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



