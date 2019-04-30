

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $174 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $121 Mln. vs. $125 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30



