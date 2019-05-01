Cambridge Healthcare Research Appoints Stella Wooder to Board as Strategic Adviser

Appointment signals new phase of growth

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge-based life sciences and healthcare consultancy Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) has announced the appointment of Stella Wooder as a strategic adviser as it embarks on a new phase of growth. Stella brings to the role more than 25 years' experience of healthcare and technology consulting.

The appointment comes as the company is seeing a growing demand for its services from some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device organisations.

"It is exciting to be joining CHR in this pivotal year as demand for its high-quality work and strategic decision support reaches record levels," said Stella. "It's crucial that we capture this momentum, consolidate what's been achieved and build a successful framework to grow an efficient organisation that can continue to deliver great work to even more clients. I worked with CHR at Team Consulting and look forward to helping it scale its winning formula and preserve what makes it special."

Stella has an extensive track record in technology and healthcare consulting. She currently chairs the board of trustees at Team - which works with many large pharmaceutical and medical device companies to design and develop medical devices - after spending time delivering client projects at the consultancy through a significant phase of growth. She is also a non-executive director of Gynii Me - an early-stage company in the fertility treatment sector - and an honorary lecturer at the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge. Stella's career has also included the role of operations director at science, technology and product development company Sagentia - where she worked for more than a decade - as well as time at life sciences consultancy Pope Woodhead & Associates.

"We are delighted to welcome Stella to the team as we begin this new chapter in our growing success story," said Edward Cartwright, a partner at CHR. "Her expertise in building successful healthcare consulting firms will be invaluable as we expand our global business to help even more healthcare clients, as well as product and brand teams, make sense of their rapidly evolving markets and inform their winning strategy."

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and opportunity assessments, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in a complex marketplace as well as outlining competitor activities, intent and capabilities.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics - combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments - equips clients to make the best decisions from an optimally informed position.

CHR's team spans the globe, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, visit: http://www.camhcr.com.

