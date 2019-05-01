Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2019) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP") announces that Michael Clemons has resigned from the Board of Directors (the "Board") in order to focus on his charitable foundation, the Michael Pinball Clemons Foundation. The Board thanks Mr. Clemons for his many years of dedicated service to LPCP and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In his place, LPCP has appointed Peter Patchet to the Board. Mr. Patchet was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Human Resources of Andrew Peller Limited for fifteen years before retiring in 2015. Prior to that, he worked for Vincor International Inc. and John Labatt Limited. Mr. Patchet has served on the boards of CAA Niagara as chair of the Executive Compensation and Executive Search Committees, the Niagara Health System Foundation as chair of the Audit Committee, Lookout Point Golf Club serving as President and chair of the Audit Committee, and the Victorian Order of Nurses. Mr. Patchet is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated with an Honours BA in business administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

In addition, Stephen Meehan has stepped down in his role as Chairman, but will continue to be an active member of the Board and remain a senior executive of the Company focused on the growth of its operations. Christopher Dingle will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

"As we continue to mature into one of Canada's fastest growing investment management companies, it is important that our Board adopt best practices in corporate governance and examines its composition to ensure that its expertise aligns with the Company's strategic direction," said Mr. Meehan. "The changes announced today ensure that our Board is well-equipped to continue to provide that guidance and strong oversight to the Company."

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Sewell

Chief Executive Officer

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

bob.sewell@lpcp.ca

(905) 337-2227

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44446