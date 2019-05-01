

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific activity.



The jobless rate is expected to come in at 4.2 percent, down slightly from 4.3 percent in the previous three months. Employment is predicted to have risen 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year in the three months prior. The participation rate is called steady at 70.9 percent.



Australia will see April figures for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group; in March, the index score was 51.0.



Australia also will see April figures for the RBA's commodity price index; in March, the index jumped 11.0 percent on year to a score of 123.0.



Finally, most of the regional bourses are closed on Wednesday for the Labor day holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand, among others. They return to action on Thursday.



