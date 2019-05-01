First paragraph, third sentence of release should read: Talpa Network instead of Tapla Radio.

The corrected release reads:

TRITON DIGITAL EXPANDS WEBCAST METRICS MONTHLY RANKERS TO EMEA REGION; RELEASES RANKINGS FOR THE TOP DIGITAL AUDIO PROPERTIES FOR JANUARY 2019

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the expansion of its Webcast Metrics monthly Ranker to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The Ranker is a list of the top digital audio stations and networks as measured by the Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service. The first ever Ranker for EMEA was released today alongside the LATAM, US, and Global Rankers, providing insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks throughout the region for the month of January, including Talpa Network, Prisa Radio, and Karnaval.com.

"We are proud to expand the Monthly Rankers to EMEA to provide audio publishers, media buyers, and the industry at large with insightful and trustworthy data on streaming audio audiences across the region for the first time," said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. "The digital audio industry across EMEA is poised for growth, and the arrival of an informative and credible ranker in the region will undoubtedly help to fuel that growth."

The full results of the Global Regional Rankers for January 2019 can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archive

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

