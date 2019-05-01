Asia Cannabis Corp. Announces Appointment of David Pinkman as Senior Executive; Files Audited Financial Statements

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2019 / Asia Cannabis Corp. ('ACC' or the 'Company') (CSE:ASIA), announced today that, after receiving the resignation of Johannes Kingma as President and CEO of the Company, David Pinkman has been appointed to fill those roles on an interim basis.

In commenting on this development, Mr. Pinkman stated: 'I, and the members of the Board of ACC, wish Mr. Johannes Kingma well as he deals with a private medical issue, and we look forward to his rejoining the management team in the near future. In the meantime, we are confident that solid foundations the Company is building in Cambodia will continue to be expanded as we, and InPlanta Technologies Inc., work to introduce state of the art hemp research and development programs to that country. The recent visit by Cambodian officials to InPlanta facilities and other agricultural technology centres in Canada organized by ACC was very successful, and we look forward to continuing our discussions in the near future.'

In addition to the foregoing, the Company announced that it had completed the filing of its audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2018 and that they are available for viewing on SEDAR.

About ACC:

ACC is an early stage international agri-technology company which has begun the process of creating a business focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business will be centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of the InPlanta License Agreement.

In conjunction with InPlanta, the Corporation plans to develop varieties of hemp with superior growth and production characteristics in the various environments found in the licensed territories With the data and associated knowledge gained from these activities, the Corporation intends to leverage the technology to develop a portfolio of strategic hemp investments to take advantage of both the changing social climate relative to hemp use and the historic acceptance of the use of these products and their derivatives in certain of the jurisdictions granted under the License Agreement.

For further information, contact:

David Pinkman

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 612-5655

