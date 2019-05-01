

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) said that former Google Chief Executive officer Eric Schmidt and former Google Cloud Chief Executive officer Diane Greene will not stand for re-election to the Board at the expiration of their current terms, which will be at the 2019 annual meeting of stockholders.



The agreements did not result from any disagreement between the Company and each of Schmidt and Greene. Schmidt will continue to serve as a technical advisor to the company, the company said in a statement.



The company also said that it appointed Robin Washington, the chief financial officer of Gilead Sciences, to its board as of April 25.



Eric Schmidt twitted, 'After 18 years of board mtgs, I'm following coach Bill Campbell's legacy & helping the next generation of talent to serve. Thanks to Larry, Sergey & all my BOD colleagues! Onward for me as Technical Advisor to coach Alphabet and Google businesses/tech, plus.....'



Schmidt first joined Google as Chief Executive officer in 2001. He stepped down as executive chairman of Alphabet's board in 2017.



Former Oracle executive Thomas Kurian replaced Diane Greene as head of Google cloud business earlier this year.



