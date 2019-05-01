

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most of the Asian stock markets are closed on Wednesday for the Labor Day holiday. Among the markets that are open, the Australian market is higher, led by banking stocks, while the New Zealand market is declining.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious as they look ahead of the announcement of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although investors are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference.



The Australian stock market is advancing, with stocks higher across the board despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Banks are among the leading gainers after ANZ Banking reported an increase in cash profit for the first half of the year.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 37.50 points or 0.59 percent to 6,363.00, after rising to a high of 6,370.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 33.50 points or 0.52 percent to 6,451.90.



The big four banks are notably higher. ANZ Banking reported a 2 percent increase in cash profit for the first half of the year, while its net profit for the period declined 5 percent. ANZ also warned that retail banking in Australia will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future with subdued credit growth, intense competition and increased compliance costs impacting earnings. The bank's shares are gaining more than 3 percent.



Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.6 percent.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent, while BHP Group is adding 0.4 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent, even as gold prices edged higher overnight.



Oil stocks are advancing after crude oil prices rose overnight. Oil Search is adding 1 percent, Santos is higher by almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up 0.6 percent.



A federal court ruled that Bega Cheese owns and has exclusive rights to use the trademark yellow lids and red and blue labels on its peanut butter jars, ending the company's long-running battle with U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz. Shares of Bega Cheese are rising more than 8 percent on the news.



Qantas said its chief financial officer Tino La Spina will assume charge of the airline's international business at the end of the financial year, while chief customer officer Vanessa Hudson will become the new CFO. The airline's shares are adding 0.5 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group said that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.8. That's up from 51.0 in March and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Australia will also see April figures for the RBA's commodity price index today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7052, up from $0.7037 on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, the New Zealand market is lower. Japan, China, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan are all closed for the Labor Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. A steep drop by shares of Alphabet after the parent company of Google reported weaker than expected revenues for the first quarter contributed to the loss posted by the Nasdaq.



While the Nasdaq fell 54.09 points or 0.7 percent to 8,107.77 after ending the previous session at a record closing high, the Dow rose 38.52 points or 0.2 percent to 26,592.91 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.80 points or 0.1 percent to a new record closing high of 2,945.83.



The major European markets also ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it would not rush to boost oil supply to make up for a loss of Iranian crude due to U.S. sanctions. WTI crude for June rose $0.41 to $63.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



