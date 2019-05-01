Accella Bullet Liner, Developer of the Industry's Toughest Spray-on Sealant for Trucks, Industrial Equipment and Commercial Vehicles, Launches International Operations

ST. LOUIS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading Accella Bullet Liner manufactures and markets an impenetrable, elastomer spray-on coating system that has become the industry's "Gold Standard" for all types of vehicles and product applications to maintain the surface life and durability of valuable equipment. The company, which specializes in applications for commercial and industrial transportation systems, has up until this point offered its premium polyurea protectant only in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Bullet Liner today announced that it will extend operations to Europe, under the direction of new European Sales Manager Intellathane/Bullet Liner Europe and protective coatings industry veteran, Grzegorz Harsze.

Under Harsze's leadership, Bullet Liner will initially launch in key Western and Eastern European countries and, over the coming months, will also rollout operations in the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Harsze, who will be based in Germany, has nearly 10 years of experience in the polyurethane and polyurea protective coatings field. He has established more than 60 applications and OEMs, and appointed master sealant applicators across Europe. His deep expertise in the category and wide multi-national network of connections will serve as the cornerstone of a global sales and marketing initiative for the Bullet Liner brand.

"Bullet Liner is now poised to take its premiere spray elastomer technology offering to the next level of innovation and adoption," said Grzegorz Harsze, new European Sales Manager for Bullet Liner/Intellathane. "Our durable, consistent and competitively priced elastomer coating technology is second to none in the industry. As we introduce our products to a new generation of customers and new international products, we are confident that the industry will understand why our patented polyurea coating delivers the highest caliber protection on the market. I'm pleased to be on-board and excited about the future for the Bullet Liner brand."

Any industrial and commercial environment that requires heavy-duty vehicles or equipment is dramatically better suited for safety and performance when Bullet Liner is on the job. Bullet Liner's technologically advanced polyurea coating protects surface exteriors from premature deterioration in the most extreme temperatures and harshest weather conditions. Time after time, "Bullet Lined"-vehicles emerge scratch, scuff and puncture free.

Bullet Liner has a massive application for industrial transportation equipment (and other vehicles and devices for the mining, agricultural, waste management and construction industries), as well as trailers, vans, valuable tools, storage systems, and other utility items, which would benefit from a highly durable "no slip," exterior sealant. While the Bullet Liner product is most applicable to commercial vehicles, the potential uses for the product are virtually endless. In the construction industry, Bullet Liner's spray-on coating is also perfect for decks, foundations, retaining walls and roofs. Bullet Liner can be used in industrial applications including secondary containment, water tanks, pipe lining, outdoor ponds, tanks, etc. Additionally, Bullet Liner creates a finish that provides footing safety even on wet surfaces, making it also ideal for marine equipment and boat decks. With Bullet Liner, operators can help to better protect their people, products and vehicle investment from costly exterior damage and manpower downtime.

The technology offers:

A tough, but attractive, polyurea finish that provides an almost indestructible barrier;

A scientifically advanced, non-fade color matching for a great factory installed look;

A high tensile strength material that provides a superior layer of protection, which can add years to vehicle life and enhance resale value; and

Superior coverage for ancillary vehicle areas like wheels, fenders, running boards, bumpers, light bars, truck beds, and more.

Bullet Liner, which was acquired in 2015 by Accella Performance Materials' Polyurethane Systems Division, leverages a technology foundation that has been decades in the making. Rooted in a heritage of ingenuity that goes back over 30 years, Bullet Liner was originally founded by Burtin Polymer Labs-the team that started the entire spray-on bed liner industry. Today, the company infuses 4th generation innovation and extensive R&D to create the most durable polyurea protectant available anywhere on the market.