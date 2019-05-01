AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Key Highlights
- Revenue increased by 12% to $346.5 million in the first quarter 2019 from $308.4 million in the first quarter 2018
- EBITDA(2) was $50.4 million in the first quarter 2019, a 13% increase over the same period in 2018
- Annualized return on capital employed continued at a high level of 28.3% in the first quarter 2019, as compared to 28.4% in the first quarter 2018
- AMG ended the first quarter of 2019 with net debt of $14.6 million, an increase of $15.0 million versus prior year-end 2018
Amsterdam, 1 May 2019 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported first quarter 2019 revenue of $346.5 million, a 12% increase from $308.4 million in the first quarter 2018. EBITDA for the first quarter 2019 was $50.4 million, a 13% increase from $44.5 million in the first quarter 2018. EBIT increased 11% to $40.4 million in the first quarter 2019 from $36.3 million in the first quarter 2018.
Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "AMG achieved a 13% increase in EBITDA during the quarter compared to prior year, mainly driven by AMG Technologies due to increased profitability associated with our turbine blade coating furnaces and higher after-market sales compared to the first quarter of last year."
"AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $31.2 million during the first quarter of 2019, a slight increase of 1% from $30.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, due to strong financial performance in vanadium, chrome and antimony, which was partially offset by lower gross profit in tantalum, graphite, silicon and additional ramp-up costs associated with lithium in Brazil."
"AMG Technologies achieved EBITDA of $19.3 million during the first quarter of 2019, a 40% increase from $13.7 million in the first quarter 2018. Order backlog was $224.1 million as of March 31, 2019."
"In addition, despite ongoing working capital investments and capital expenditures related to the expansion projects, AMG maintained a low level of net debt due to strong profitability in the quarter. AMG continued to generate a high return on capital employed of 28.3% in the first quarter 2019."
Key Figures
|In 000's US dollar
|Q1 '19 (3)
|Q1 '18
|Change
|Revenue
|$346,523
|$308,448
|12%
|Gross profit
|67,120
|70,118
|(4%)
|Gross margin
|19.4%
|22.7%
|Operating profit
|29,796
|34,579
|(14%)
|Operating margin
|8.6%
|11.2%
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|14,827
|18,389
|(19%)
|EPS - Fully diluted
|0.47
|0.58
|(19%)
|EBIT (1)
|40,388
|36,256
|11%
|EBITDA (2)
|50,423
|44,480
|13%
|EBITDA margin
|14.6%
|14.4%
|Cash from operating activities
|6,935
|24,808
|(72%)
Note:
- EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses.
- EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
- The Company applied IFRS 16 (lease accounting) for the first time as of January 1, 2019. The Company recognized new assets and liabilities for its operating leases which are primarily comprised of buildings, equipment, machinery and automobiles. Right of use assets are included within property, plant and equipment and classified in the same manner as if the underlying assets were owned by the Company. The lease liabilities are presented as a separate line item on the consolidated statement of financial position. The nature and pattern of expense recognition in relation to these leases has changed. The Company recognizes depreciation on the right of use assets on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. Interest expense related to the lease liabilities are recognized over the expected term of the lease using the effective interest method. Comparative figures have not been adjusted. Assets and liabilities increased per January 1, 2019 by $37 million and depreciation and interest expenses increased in the first quarter by $1 million.
Operational Review
AMG Critical Materials
|Q1 '19
|Q1 '18
|Change
|Revenue
|$228,591
|$208,525
|10%
| Gross profit
Gross profit excluding
exceptional items
| 37,638
45,672
| 44,018
44,104
| (14%)
4%
|Operating profit
|16,192
|24,304
|(33%)
|EBITDA
|31,152
|30,759
|1%
AMG Critical Materials' revenue in the first quarter increased by $20.1 million, or 10%, to $228.6 million, driven by improved average vanadium and chrome prices during the quarter, and higher sales volumes of lithium concentrate and antimony products.
Gross profit in the first quarter decreased by $6.4 million, or 14%, to $37.6 million. The reduction in gross profit was driven by a non-cash expense related to a vanadium inventory adjustment, additional ramp-up costs associated with lithium in Brazil, lower sales volumes in graphite's heat insulation business and a decrease in silicon metal prices. This reduction was partially offset by higher chrome metal prices and improved antimony sales volumes.
SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2019 increased by $1.7 million, or 9%, compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to higher professional fees.
First quarter 2019 EBITDA margin was 14%, relatively consistent with prior year.
AMG Technologies
|Q1 '19
|Q1 '18
|Change
|Revenue
|$117,932
|$99,923
|18%
| Gross profit
Gross profit excluding
exceptional items
| 29,482
31,278
| 26,100
26,203
| 13%
19%
|Operating profit
|13,604
|10,275
|32%
|EBITDA
|19,271
|13,721
|40%
Despite a 7% decrease versus December 31, 2018, order backlog maintained its historically high level of $224.1 million as of March 31, 2019 and the Company signed $56.2 million in new orders during the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.82x book to bill ratio, driven by strong orders of heat treatment furnaces for the automotive market and induction and remelting furnaces for the aerospace market.
AMG Technologies' first quarter 2019 revenue increased $18.0 million, or 18%, to $117.9 million, due to higher titanium master alloy prices and higher revenue generated by the delivery of turbine blade coating, casting and nuclear waste recycling furnaces.
First quarter 2019 gross profit increased by $3.4 million, or 13%, to $29.5 million and gross margin was relatively consistent at 25% compared to 26% in the first quarter 2018.
SG&A expenses remained consistent at $15.9 million in the first quarter, compared to the same period in 2018.
AMG Technologies' first quarter EBITDA increased by 40%, or $5.6 million, to $19.3 million from $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, largely due to higher levels of gross profit.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $5.9 million in the first quarter 2019 as compared to a tax expense of $9.7 million in the same period in 2018. The decrease in tax expense is due to lower profitability and a benefit from the impact of the Brazilian real on the company's deferred tax positions.
Due to the volatile nature of the company's deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric. AMG paid taxes of $3.9 million in the first quarter 2019 as compared to tax payments of $2.2 million in the same period in 2018. For the first quarter 2019, AMG's effective cash tax rate increased to 19% in comparison to 8% for the same period in 2018. The prior year rate benefited from net operating loss carryforwards in the United States which were fully utilized in 2018.
Exceptional Items
AMG's first quarter 2019 gross profit of $67.1 million includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.
A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in the first quarter of 2019 and 2018 are below:
Exceptional items included in gross profit
|Q1 '19
|Q1 '18
|Change
|Gross profit
|$67,120
|$70,118
|(4%)
|Restructuring (reversal) expense
|(53)
|189
|N/A
|Inventory cost adjustment
|9,883
|-
|N/A
|Gross profit excluding
exceptional items
|76,950
|70,307
|9%
AMG had a $9.9 million exceptional non-cash expense related to a net realizable value adjustment to the vanadium inventory cost position on March 31, 2019. This adjustment was driven by a combination of the high vanadium prices at which the Company purchased its inventory in the second half of 2018 and the lower comparable price on March 31, 2019. The vanadium price nearly doubled from September to November of 2018, and then returned to the September levels at the end of March 2019. This exceptional price movement impacted our inventory cost position and resulted in a balance sheet adjustment which has been adjusted in EBITDA.
Liquidity
|March 31, 2019
|December 31,
2018
|Change
|Total debt
|$380,872
|$381,444
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents
|366,296
|381,900
|(4%)
|Net debt (cash)
|14,576
|(456)
|N/A
AMG had a net debt position of $14.6 million as of March 31, 2019. Net debt increased by $15.0 million and total debt decreased by $0.6 million from December 31, 2018.
Cash from operating activities decreased by $17.9 million to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher working capital investment at AMG Critical Materials, as well as higher interest and tax payments.
Capital expenditures decreased to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $22.6 million in the same period in 2018. Capital spending in the first quarter 2019 included $5.9 million of maintenance capital. The remaining $6.9 million of capital spending is primarily attributable to expansion projects at AMG's lithium, vanadium and heat treatment facilities.
Including the $366.3 million of cash, AMG had $535.9 million of total liquidity as of March 31, 2019.
Net Finance Costs
AMG's first quarter 2019 net finance costs increased to $9.2 million compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter 2018. Interest expenses associated with AMG's long-term credit facility increased due to higher levels of gross debt and higher interest rates associated with the long-term nature of the facility.
SG&A
AMG's first quarter 2019 SG&A expenses were $37.4 million compared to $35.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher professional fees.
Outlook
AMG's lithium concentrate plant startup is proceeding well: We have reached a 90 ton per hour feed rate (95% of target); a metallurgical recovery rate of 90% of target; we are producing in-spec material; and, most importantly, latest estimates essentially confirm our target cost per ton. Our EPC contractor expects to achieve 100% of the target capacity by the end of May.
Though our Critical Materials business continues to experience strong demand for its products, it is experiencing very high price volatility, with spot prices for vanadium, chrome, silicon, tantalum and spodumene down significantly versus year-end 2018. To illustrate the unexpected dramatic fall in vanadium prices in recent weeks: the decline from year-end 2018 to the end of Q1 is 41%; and the additional decline to today is 23%. In light of this and similar weaknesses in other materials we have adjusted our EBITDA target to be $150 million.
AMG's confidence in the longer-term trends within its business units remains strong. As such, we are targeting $200 million of EBITDA in 2020.
AMG's five-year target EBITDA will be detailed at the Annual General Meeting today at 13:00 CEST.
Net Income to EBITDA reconciliation
|Q1 '19
|Q1 '18
|Net Income
|$14,703
|$18,333
|Income tax expense
|5,876
|9,705
|Net finance cost*
|8,852
|6,578
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,118
|1,634
|Restructuring expense
|(53)
|189
|Inventory cost adjustment
|9,883
|-
|Others
|9
|(183)
|EBIT
|40,388
|36,256
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,035
|8,224
|EBITDA
|50,423
|44,480
*Excludes foreign exchange expense (income)
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement
|For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2019
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|346,523
|308,448
|Cost of sales
|279,403
|238,330
|Gross profit
|67,120
|70,118
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|37,357
|35,626
|Net other operating income
|33
|87
|Operating profit
|29,796
|34,579
|Finance income
|(971)
|(518)
|Finance cost
|10,188
|7,059
|Net finance cost
|9,217
|6,541
|Profit before income tax
|20,579
|28,038
|Income tax expense
|5,876
|9,705
|Profit for the period
|14,703
|18,333
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|14,827
|18,389
|Non-controlling interests
|(124)
|(56)
|Profit for the period
|14,703
|18,333
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|0.48
|0.62
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.47
|0.58
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|In thousands of US dollars
| March 31,
2019
Unaudited
| December 31, 2018
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|364,161
|327,951
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|34,444
|35,130
|Derivative financial instruments
|1,415
|7,592
|Other investments
|22,125
|21,452
|Deferred tax assets
|33,133
|34,112
|Restricted cash
|1,367
|1,715
|Other assets
|10,438
|11,266
|Total non-current assets
|467,083
|439,218
|Inventories
|313,012
|316,715
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,007
|1,335
|Trade and other receivables
|148,714
|138,530
|Other assets
|42,244
|39,570
|Current tax assets
|3,257
|3,668
|Cash and cash equivalents
|366,296
|381,900
|Total current assets
|875,530
|881,718
|Total assets
|1,342,613
|1,320,936
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(continued)
|In thousands of US dollars
| March 31,
2019
Unaudited
| December 31, 2018
|Equity
|Issued capital
|831
|812
|Share premium
|489,546
|462,891
|Treasury shares
|(7,120)
|(347)
|Other reserves
|(101,575)
|(104,274)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(51,608)
|(39,158)
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|330,074
|319,924
|Non-controlling interests
|23,782
|24,119
|Total equity
|353,856
|344,043
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings
|356,997
|356,997
|Lease liabilities
|32,580
|-
|Employee benefits
|147,035
|149,217
|Provisions
|31,294
|32,527
|Other liabilities
|5,085
|4,371
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,543
|5,148
|Deferred tax liabilities
|4,368
|7,930
|
Total non-current liabilities
|583,902
|556,190
Loans and borrowings
|8,375
|8,947
|Lease liabilities
|3,816
|-
|Short term bank debt
|15,500
|15,500
|Other liabilities
|63,381
|61,120
|Trade and other payables
|202,597
|230,939
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,163
|8,267
|Advance payments
|51,247
|50,210
|Current taxes payable
|25,244
|19,675
|Provisions
|28,532
|26,045
|Total current liabilities
|404,855
|420,703
|Total liabilities
|988,757
|976,893
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,342,613
|1,320,936
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2019
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|14,703
|18,333
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows:
|Non-cash:
|Income tax expense
|5,876
|9,705
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,035
|8,224
|Net finance costs
|9,217
|6,541
|Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
|(168)
|(37)
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,118
|1,634
|Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants
|1,708
|3,537
|Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments
|(26,017)
|(17,654)
|Cash generated from operating activities
|16,472
|30,283
|Finance costs paid, net
|(5,680)
|(3,240)
|Income tax paid, net
|(3,857)
|(2,235)
|Net cash from operating activities
|6,935
|24,808
|Cash used in investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|237
|39
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(12,759)
|(22,575)
|Change in restricted cash
|334
|(17,405)
|Other
|-
|(23)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,188)
|(39,964)
|AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.
|Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(continued)
|
For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2019
|2018
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash (used in) from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|-
|346,335
|Transaction costs related to the issuance of debt
|-
|(9,339)
|Repayment of borrowings
|(875)
|(155,094)
|Net repurchase of common shares
|(7,351)
|(230)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(936)
|-
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|(9,162)
|181,672
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(14,415)
|166,516
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|381,900
|178,800
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|(1,189)
|4,922
|Cash and cash equivalents at March 31
|366,296
|350,238
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
About AMG
AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.
AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.
With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com (http://www.amg-nv.com)).
For further information, please contact:
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979
Michele Fischer
mfischer@amg-nv.com (mailto:mfischer@amg-nv.com)
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking." Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. via Globenewswire