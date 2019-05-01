sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,15 Euro		-0,05
-0,41 %
WKN: A2DNTB ISIN: CH0346177709 Ticker-Symbol: 22D 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OBSEVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OBSEVA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,867
12,583
30.04.
01.05.2019 | 07:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ObsEva SA to Hold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Call on May 9, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA -May 1, 2019 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release first quarter 2019 financial results the morning of Thursday, May 9, 2019. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, on May 9, 2019, to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

Investors may participate by dialing.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:
Christophe Lamps
Dynamics Group
cla@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 22 308 6220 Office
+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

Media Contact U.S.:
Marion Janic
RooneyPartners LLC
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017 Office
+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

CEO Office Contact:
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:
Mario Corso
Senior Director, Investor Relations
mario.corso@obseva.com
+1 857 972 9347 Office
+1 781 366 5726 Mobile



Attachment

  • Press Release in Pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/212604d2-8fbe-4dee-927b-2f60594336bd)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)