Centrient Pharmaceuticals Initiates Patent Litigation in India Against Dalas Biotech Limited

ROTTERDAM, Holland, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrient Pharmaceuticals announced that on April 25, 2019, its wholly owned subsidiary, Centrient Pharmaceuticals India Private Limited, filed a lawsuit against Dalas Biotech Limited in the High Court of Delhi in New Delhi, India for patent infringement of Indian Patent Number 247301. This patent, which is owned by Centrient, describes an enzymatic process for preparing amoxicillin trihydrate having a low free water content. By its complaint, Centrient seeks compensation for damages and a permanent injunction to prevent the infringing manufacture, use, sale in India and exportation out of India of Dalas' active pharmaceutical ingredient containing amoxicillin trihydrate produced by a process that amounts to infringement of Indian Patent No. 247301.



Karl Rotthier, CEO at Centrient said: "After having previously filed patent litigation against Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceuticals for patent infringement in India, and the Court granting an injunction since April 2017, Centrient shows that it will continue to rigorously enforce its IP assets worldwide against any additional potential infringers in India or abroad."

About Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Centrient Pharmaceuticals is the leading manufacturer of beta-lactam antibiotics, and a provider of next generation statins and anti-fungals. We stand proudly at the centre of modern healthcare, as a maker of essential and life-saving medicines.

With our commitment to Quality, Reliability and Sustainability at the heart of everything we do, our 2700 employees work continuously to meet our customers' needs. We work towards a sustainable future by actively participating in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.

Founded 150 years ago as the 'Nederlandsche Gist- en Spiritusfabriek', our company was known as Gist Brocades and more recently DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Rotterdam (Netherlands), we have production facilities and sales offices in China, India, the Netherlands, Spain, Egypt, the United States and Mexico. Centrient Pharmaceuticals is wholly owned by Bain Capital Private Equity, a leading global private investment firm.

