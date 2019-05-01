DJ Polymetal: Vesting of the 2015 performance share plan awards

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Vesting of the 2015 performance share plan awards 01-May-2019 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Release time* IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY *Date* 1 May 2019 Polymetal International plc *Vesting of the 2015 performance share plan awards* *Polymetal **announces that 2015 share awards under the Company's Performance Share Plan ("PSP"), part of the **Company's* *Long-Term Incentive Plan, **have* *vested. * During the four-year performance period ending 29 April 2019 for the PSP awards made in 2015, Polymetal achieved a positive absolute Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") of 56.1% and outperformed a median TSR of 34.8% of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents. As a result, Polymetal ranked 15th by TSR out of 42 index participants. Accordingly, the 2015 performance share awards have partially vested with 32.1% of the total awards being granted, which includes 27.1% vesting percentage based on the TSR performance and additional share awards for the dividend equivalent paid during the 4-year performance period. 649,431 ordinary shares were issued and distributed to 263 participants of the PSP on 30 April 2019, representing 0.14% of the Company's increased share capital. The newly issued shares have a market value of US$6.8 million, based on the closing price as of 30 April 2019. "2019 is the second year of PSP awards vesting, and I would like to thank all Company's employees for their contribution. Polymetal continues to deliver meaningful shareholder returns and to outperform its peers", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. *Performance Share Plan* Under the PSP, awards are released following a four-year performance period (with an additional mandatory holding period of one year following vesting), subject to certain performance measures being met. The vesting of awards is based on the Company's TSR measured against the TSR of the FTSE Gold Mines Index constituents, as well as the Company's absolute TSR over the same performance period. The vesting conditions were set as follows: ? 0% vests for below median performance; ? 20% vests at median performance; ? 100% vests at top decile performance and above; and ? Straight line vesting in between median and top decile. ? No award vests if an absolute TSR is negative even if performance is above median. No consideration is payable for the vesting of the awards by the beneficiaries. In certain cases of Good Leaver Circumstances, the award will usually vest as normal in accordance with the terms of the award. Alternatively, the Board may determine that the award will vest immediately. For more details on the PSP, please see Polymetal's 2018 Annual Report and Accounts available on the Company's website at www.polymetalinternational.com [1]. Further to the 2015 award vesting, shares transferred to the Group CEO and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") are presented in the table below: +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Name* |*Position*|*Number |*Additional |*Shares |*Total | | | |of shares|share awards|granted |sharehol| | | |vested* |for dividend|under |ding of | | | | |equivalents*|2015 PSP |employee| | | | | |award* |followin| | | | | | |g | | | | | | |vesting | | | | | | |of 2015 | | | | | | |award* | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Vitaly |Director |17,931 |3,305 |21,236 |3,273,23| |Nesis* | | | | |0 | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Vitaly |PDMR |6,437 |1,186 |7,623 |56,059 | |Savchenko| | | | | | |* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Sergey |PDMR |5,070 |934 |6,004 |43,986 | |Trushin* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Roman |PDMR |4,598 |847 |5,445 |47,531 | |Shestakov| | | | | | |* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Pavel |PDMR |5,529 |1,019 |6,548 |66,014 | |Danilin* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Igor |PDMR |3,690 |680 |4,370 |37,260 | |Kapshuk* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Valery |PDMR |5,959 |1,098 |7,057 |242,722 | |Tsyplakov| | | | | | |* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ |*Maxim |PDMR |4,966 |915 |5,881 |39,733 | |Nazimok* | | | | | | +---------+----------+---------+------------+---------+--------+ Further to the 2015 award vesting, outstanding awards under the PSP are: +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Name* |*Position*|*Outstanding |*2015 PSP|*Total | | | |awards under |awards |number of | | | |2015-2019 PSP* |release* |outstanding| | | | | |awards | | | | | |under the | | | | | |PSP* | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Vitaly |Director |278,232 |66,166 |212,066 | |Nesis* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Vitaly |PDMR |103,687 |23,752 |79,935 | |Savchenko* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Sergey |PDMR |82,363 |18,706 |63,657 | |Trushin* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Roman |PDMR |79,333 |16,966 |62,367 | |Shestakov* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Pavel |PDMR |87,696 |20,403 |67,293 | |Danilin* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Igor |PDMR |63,635 |13,617 |50,018 | |Kapshuk* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Valery |PDMR |90,378 |21,988 |68,390 | |Tsyplakov* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ |*Maxim |PDMR |83,893 |18,323 |65,570 | |Nazimok* | | | | | +------------+----------+----------------+---------+-----------+ Applications have been submitted to the London Stock Exchange and UKLA on the official list and awarded shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on 7 May 2019. The total issued share capital of the Company will comprise 470,155,459 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one vote. *About Polymetal* Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. *Enquiries* +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | |Media | |Investor Relations | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ |*FTI |+44 20 3727 |*Polymetal*|ir@polymetalinternational.com| |Consulting *|1000 |Eugenia |+44 20 7887 1476 (UK) | |Leonid Fink | |Onuschenko | | |Viktor | |Timofey |+7 812 334 3666 (Russia) | |Pomichal | |Kulakov | | | | |Michael | | | | |Vasiliev | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ | | | | | | | | | |Joint Corporate Brokers | | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+ |*Morgan |+44 20 7425 |*RBC Europe|+44 20 7653 4000 | |Stanley* |8000 |Limited* | | |Andrew | |Marcus | | |Foster | |Jackson | | |Richard | |Jamil Miah | | |Brown |+44 20 7886 | | | | |2500 | | | |*Panmure | | | | |Gordon * | | | | |Charles | | | | |Lesser | | | | |James | | | | |Stearns | | | | +------------+------------+-----------+-----------------------------+

THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities* *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Vitaly Nesis* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *Director* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |21,236 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |66,166 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / **Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Vitaly Savchenko* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |7,623 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |23,752 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Sergey Trushin* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |6,004 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |18,706 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Roman Shestakov* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |5,445 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |16,966 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Pavel Danilin* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |6,548 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |20,403 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Igor Kapshuk* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |4,370 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |13,617 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Valery Tsyplakov* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |7,057 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |21,988 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction *Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities * *and Persons Closely Associated with them* 1 May 2019 *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name *Maxim Nazimok* *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status *PDMR* b) Initial *Initial notification* notification /Amendment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Full name of the *Polymetal International plc * entity b) Legal Entity *213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61* Identifier Code *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted * a) Description of *Ordinary shares* the financial instrument, type *JE00B6T5S470* of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the *Vesting of conditional award under PSP (LTIP) * transaction c) Price(s) and n/a volume(s) d) Aggregated +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ information |*Description of|*Aggregated |*Aggregated |*Total | |Financial |Price* |Volume* |Aggregate| |Transaction* | | |d Price* |

+---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |Shares granted |0.00 |5,881 |0.00 | |under 2015 PSP | | | | |award | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ |2015 PSP awards|0.00 |18,323 |0.00 | |release | | | | +---------------+-------------+-------------+---------+ e) Date of the *30 April 2019* transaction f) Place of the *London Stock Exchange / Outside a trading venue* transaction ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: DSH TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 8473 EQS News ID: 806001 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d26f356fefe185f1f5c37facba946f5&application_id=806001&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

