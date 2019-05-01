Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Purchase of Own Shares and Total Voting Rights 01-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 01 May 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Purchase of Own Shares and Total Voting Rights Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that in the month of April 2019, the Company completed the purchase of 230,000 of its Ordinary Shares in total, at an average price of 2.556 pence per share. The purchases were made in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and with the Board's authority. The Board is satisfied on reasonable grounds that immediately after the acquisition the value of the Company's assets will exceed its liabilities and the Company will be able to pay its debts as they fall due. The Company advises that, following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital remains unchanged at 132,664,235 ordinary shares of nil par value. The total number of ordinary shares with voting rights is now 126,534,235, and 6,130,000 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. The figure of 126,534,235 ordinary shares should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/RIF Labs and Factom. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium, please visit www.coinsilium.com [2] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 8464 EQS News ID: 805887 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=805887&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36c575571e439f4b265a236c98ad2ee0&application_id=805887&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

