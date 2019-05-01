

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported that its first-quarter total revenue from continuing operations improved to 486 million pounds from 470 million pounds, prior year. Total income increased to 546 million pounds from 520 million pounds, a year ago. Gross profit was at 490 million pounds compared to 464 million pounds. The Group said its financial position is broadly unchanged from that reported for 31 December 2018.



David Schwimmer, CEO said: 'We continue to execute our strategy across our core businesses of Information Services, Post Trade and Capital Markets. We are investing in and growing our Information Services business, including developing our multi-asset and data and analytics offering. While equity markets were slower due to macroeconomic uncertainty, we have seen an improved listing environment in second quarter.'



