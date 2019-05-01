

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The Group said its first-quarter fee income performance was in line with management expectations. The Group's segments Energy and Norway both exceeded management expectations, during the first quarter.



For the first-quarter, fee income was 140.8 million pounds compared to 141.9 million pounds, previous year. At constant currency, fee income was at 141.9 million pounds. Net bank debt at 31 March 2019 was 89.6 million pounds.



