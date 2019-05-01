

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday, with trading volumes likely to remain thin as other European markets are closed for a public holiday.



Technology stocks could be in focus after Apple reported fiscal-second quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.



AMD's first-quarter results also came in ahead of Wall Street estimate while Amgen Inc reported revenue that was unchanged from a year ago.



Clorox, CVS Health, Hilton, Humana, Sprint and Yum! Brands are among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading later today.



The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it ends a two-day policy meeting later in the day.



Traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



A day before the policy decision, President Donald Trump urged the central bank to slash interest rates by as much as a full percentage point.



'Our Federal Reserve has incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low, and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening,' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'We have the potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point, and some quantitative easing.'



Ahead of the Fed announcement, trading may be impacted by reaction to reports on private sector employment, manufacturing activity and construction spending.



Investors will also keep a close eye on the latest events in Venezuela amid mass protests against the government.



Hundreds of Venezuelans rallied on Tuesday after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a 'military uprising' in his strongest move to remove President Nicolas Maduro since declaring himself interim president earlier this year.



Stocks in Australia edged higher while those in New Zealand fell as most major Asian markets remained closed for holidays. The U.S. dollar traded on a cautious note while oil prices fell on a report showing a rise in U.S. stockpiles.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight. The Dow rose 0.2 percent on the back of better-than-estimated results from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. while the S&P 500 inched up marginally to hit another record high.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent as Google's parent Alphabet tumbled on a revenue miss.



European markets also ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note as weak Chinese data rekindled growth concerns.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a positive bias. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both inched up by 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent.



