

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter loss before tax was $266.9 million, compared to profit before tax of $56.0 million in the year-ago period.



On an after tax basis, loss attributable to equity holders for the quarter was $272.6 million or $0.58 per share, compared to profit of $53.5 million or $0.12 per share in the year-ago period.



The loss for the quarter mainly reflects a change in the unrealised conversion liability on the 2023 Convertible Bond of $297.9 million, as well as costs relating to recommended offer for the Group of $17.0 million.



Adjusted profit for the quarter was $18.1 million, compared to $29.3 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.04, compared to $0.06 per share a year earlier.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, declined 12.9 percent to $152.4 million from $174.9 million a year ago. EBITDA (excluding Ligado and costs relating to recommended offer for the Group) increased 18.7 percent to $169.4 million, reflecting revenue growth.



Group revenue for the quarter increased 0.4 percent to $346.9 million from $345.4 million a year ago. Excluding Ligado, Group revenue increased by 10.7 percent to $346.7 million, mainly reflecting strong growth in Government and Aviation.



Looking ahead, Inmarsat said it Board remains confident about the future prospects and outlook for the Group. Consequently, the Board reiterated its guidance, which is unchanged from March 2019.



The company reiterated its outlook for mid-single digit percentage revenue growth on average over the five year period from 2018 to 2022, with EBITDA and free cash flow generation improving steadily. The company also reaffirmed its forecast for 2019 revenue, ex Ligado, of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion.



