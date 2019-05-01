

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc (PSN.L) Wednesday said its Board remains confident of the future prospects.



In its trading update for the period from January 1 to date, ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the company noted that customer activity has been encouraging with visitor levels to site, sales conversion rates and cancellation rates in line with forecast.



Sales reservations remain in line with expectations, and first-half legal completions are expected to be flat.



The company reported total forward sales revenue, including legal completions taken to date in 2019, of 2.70 billion pounds, slightly lower than prior year's 2.80 billion pounds.



The company had 350 active sales outlets for the year to date, down from 375 last year. Weekly private sales rate per site since the start of the year was 5% lower than the previous year.



The average selling price of sales to the private market in forward order book increased to about 237,850 pounds from about 236,500 pounds last year.



The company will provide a further report in Trading Update on July 4.



