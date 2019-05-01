Vonage (NYSE:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, today announced that digital marketing agency FCR Media Belgium NV has seen major gains in customer experience and productivity by implementing the NewVoiceMedia (NVM) solution for sales and service. Vonage's NVM solution is used by enterprises for their contact center and inside sales needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005020/en/

To stay ahead of the fast transforming digital technology curve, FCR Media, the largest Belgian digital marketing agency for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the self-employed, partnered with Vonage to use its NVM solution to embark on two stages of digital transformation. Firstly, deploying Salesforce in mid-2017, followed by the introduction of the NVM solution for sales and service. With around 30,000 B2B clients choosing the company for website, SEO and marketing, FCR Media has re-shaped its business to compete in the digital world with new products, a better customer experience and improved productivity.

Within a year of installing Salesforce and the NVM solution, FCR Media has seen customer satisfaction soar by 50 percent, customer churn reduced by a fifth, its IT budget reduced from €14 million to €6.5 million, and 100 percent cloud platform stability.

"Our commitment to our global community is to listen to each client and create digital solutions that help reach goals and customers," Steven Desmet,IT Director at FCR Media, says. "When the time came for us to take our promise to the next level, we needed the best out there and Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution is second to none with its innovative Salesforce integration, roadmap and platform stability."

Mr. Desmet continues, "With Vonage's help we have already broken records in the first phase of our transformation. Since deploying the NVM solution, the productivity benefits have been immense. But most importantly, we're now looking forward to being able to provide our clients with a reliable, consistent and personalized customer experience."

Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success for Vonage, comments, "FCR Media's digital transformation journey has been an incredibly fulfilling experience as the results in both phases have been phenomenal. To see FCR deliver on its mission using the smartest technology in the smartest manner to provide emotive customer service, further advances our vision of what the future of customer experience should be. We look forward to continuing to support FCR Media as it continues its rapid expansion."

To learn more about FCR Media and Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution's impact, read the case study at www.newvoicemedia.com.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

- ENDS -

About Vonage

Vonage (NYSE:VG) is redefining business communications, helping enterprises use fully-integrated unified communications, contact center, and programmable communications solutions via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to improve how business gets done. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies connect, collaborate and communicate to create better business outcomes. Vonage's fully-integrated cloud communications platform built on a microservices-based architecture enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively using intelligent interactions across all channels, including messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

Vonage's NewVoiceMedia solution provides contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more. Built from a true cloud environment with proven 99.999% platform uptime, this award-winning solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data.

Vonage is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Vonage can be found on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Vonage's NewVoiceMedia can be found on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About FCR

FCR Media is the largest Belgian digital marketing agency for SMEs and the self-employed. By enabling businesses to be optimally findable on the Internet and social media, we boost their sales. FCR Media has 50 years of experience in the SME market. A team of experts creates and optimizes websites, videos, Google and Facebook ads and much more every day. We have a partnership with Microsoft and besides being a Google Premier partner, we are the only Bing Ads partner in Belgium. Customers can count on the expertise of certified specialists and a team of digital experts that optimizes the online presence of companies on various platforms, including goldenpages.be. Thanks to a customer and result-oriented approach of 350 employees, we have around 30,000 satisfied customers in total.

(vg-a)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005020/en/

Contacts:

Vonage PR contact

Ruzanna Tantushyan

Tel: +1 608-335-2571

Email: ruzanna.tantushyan@vonage.com