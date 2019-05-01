HIMSS Analytics Survey Sponsored by Dimensional Insight Finds Only 1 out of 5 Healthcare Organizations Using Analytics for Population Health

Survey reveals clinicians are less empowered than executives to make data-driven decisions through analytics

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Insight, the maker of Diver Platform, a data management and analytics solution, today announced the results of a survey it conducted with HIMSS Analytics of 110 senior healthcare leaders. The survey found that while most healthcare organizations say they are using analytics in clinical areas, purely clinical projects are not a top area of focus for many organizations. For example, only 1 in 5 healthcare organizations is currently using analytics for population health.

Survey results show that:

90% of respondents report using analytics in clinical areas.

Only 28.4% of respondents are using analytics for effectiveness of care projects, 21.6% are using for population health, and 10.8% are using for chronic care management.

Among healthcare organizations that have not yet deployed analytics but plan to do so, only 31.8% say population health will be a top focus area. 59.1% say effectiveness of care will be a top focus area.

Furthermore, the survey indicated that clinicians (physicians and nurses) are the least empowered within organizations to drive decisions through the use of analytics.

On a scale of 1 to 7 (1=extremely low, 7=extremely high), the average score of stakeholders to drive decisions through analytics was a 5.17.

On that scale, healthcare leaders rated clinical staff a 4.39 (15.1% lower than the average).

"Clinicians will effectively use data for decision-making when it is integrated into their workflows, but that is seldom the case at this point," says George Dealy, vice president of healthcare solutions at Dimensional Insight. "The projects that healthcare organizations can more easily wrap their arms around are those that might use clinical data - such as for readmissions improvement - but are focused on improving processes that have financial implications as opposed to directly improving patient care."

To learn more, download the full survey results at: https://www.dimins.com/white-papers/himss-clinical-analytics/.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The company is a six-time Best in KLAS winner in healthcare business intelligence and analytics, most recently ranking #1 in 2019. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide.