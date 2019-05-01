Under the European Union's Horizon 2020 Project, GOPV, Convert is working on reducing the LCOE and LCA of large PV plants. In this vein, it has developed a new tracker and tracking strategy focused on the use of bifacial modules. Find out more at this year's Intersolar Europe.Convert, a worldwide leading company in the manufacture and supply of single-axis trackers for PV systems, has always been focused on developing innovative solutions to obtain the most from solar radiation. This strategy has been confirmed and further focused with the entry of Valmont Industries into the share package of ...

